FBI: Arrest Expected for Trump’s Attorney; Mueller Pressuring “Behind the Scenes” for Cohen Indictment

The word out of the New York FBI circles is the Justice Department is moving toward an indictment of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney.

And moving swiftly and deliberately.

The case against Cohen is under seal but sources said U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is pushing for an indictment. The charges remain, again, shrouded.

“This started with Mueller and he’s working it from behind the scenes.” one FBI source said. “We have much bigger and better cases but the pressure is on to make this case.”

The FBI raided President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel room to seize a collection of documents — a development that Trump slammed as “a disgrace.”

Federal agents reportedly obtained documents related to several issues, including his payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. The New York Times was first to report the raid.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said in a statement Monday. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

Trump lashed out, calling Mueller’s investigation “a total witch hunt” and “an attack on our country, in a true sense.”

A spokesman for the special counsel referred to U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 28, Section 600.4 regarding “additional jurisdiction.”

“If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel concludes that additional jurisdiction beyond that specified in his or her original jurisdiction is necessary in order to fully investigate and resolve the matters assigned, or to investigate new matters that come to light in the court of his or her investigation, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General, who will determine whether to include the additional matters within the Special Counsel’s jurisdiction or assign them elsewhere,” the code reads.

This story is developing.

