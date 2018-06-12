Politics Security
Inspector General Releases the Exact Time You Can See Thursday’s BIG Report on FBI Corruption
The release schedule for the long-anticipated Inspector General’s report on FBI corruption linked to the Hillary Clinton email investigation has been set.
Popcorn time.
Per hill sources, the 500-page review of the FBI’s 2016 conduct will be delivered to Congress at 12pm Thursday, with a review period for staff beginning at noon as well, Politico Congressional scribe Kyle Cheney reports.
Public release is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.
And leaks?
Anywhere from 12:01 pm to 3 pm.