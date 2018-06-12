True Pundit

WATCH: Dennis Rodman Sheds Tears Over North Korean Summit, Says Obama Would Not Recognize His Efforts

Posted on
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman shed tears over the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump in Singapore Tuesday, saying that former President Obama would not give him the time of day with his diplomatic efforts.

Rodman described how he had received death threats and how he “couldn’t even go home” after meeting with Kim in 2014, but that he continued to hope that North Korea would change. He also said he knew the meeting between Trump and Kim would be prolific. – READ MORE

'He brushed me off'

