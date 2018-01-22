Former Military Lawyers: Chelsea Manning Subject To Prosecution For Running For Office

Chelsea Manning has filed to run for Senate as a Democratic candidate in Maryland, but such a run subjects Manning to prosecution for violating Pentagon regulations on political activities, according to former military lawyers.

Manning, the transgender soldier who spent seven years in prison for leaking more than 700,000 sensitive documents to WikiLeaks, recently filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for the Senate seat in Maryland currently occupied by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, a two-term senator.

Dru Brenner-Beck, retired Army judge advocate general and president of the National Institute of Military Justice, told The Daily Caller News Foundation that on the face of it, Manning is prohibited by Department of Defense regulations from running for office while serving in an active-duty capacity. The only exception is if Secretary of Defense James Mattis grants explicit permission, a power that cannot be delegated by a secretary to anyone else.

According to Brenner-Beck, the regulation in question is DOD Directive 1344.10 Directive 1344.10, Political Activities by Members of the Armed Forces, dated Feb. 9, 2008, para. 4.2.2.

“That paragraph is punitive and violation of it subjects her to courts-martial for violation of a lawful order or regulation under Article 92,” Brenner-Beck told TheDCNF. “Her activities campaigning for herself and fundraising for herself may also violate other provisions of the DoD Directive, themselves separately punishable under the UCMJ, art. 92.”

Brenner-Beck added that prosecution in this case is a “discretionary decision by her chain of command.” – READ MORE

Now that traitor Chelsea Manning has announced his candidacy for the United States Senate in Maryland (an announcement that changed the course of human history on Monday), super-American patriot Linda Sarsour has offered her endorsement, stunning those who regarded Sarsour as the iconic version of American patriotism.

If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 14, 2018

Sarsour has demonstrated some American sentiments of her own: appearing onstage with Rev. Jeremiah Wright (who once infamously cried, “God damn America”) at Louis Farrakhan’s #JusticeOrElse rally in 2015; perpetuating a bizarre conspiracy theory that the underwear bomber Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab was working with the CIA; asserting she was “hurt” by the way Saddam Hussein looked so disheveled on international television after being caught by American forces; and advocating for Sharia law. – READ MORE

Former U.S. Army private Chelsea Manning officially confirmed a run for Senate in Maryland on Sunday, while also releasing the first official ad of the new campaign.

Manning — a convicted criminal found guilty of sharing classified government documents with WikiLeaks — got out of prison in 2017 after then-President Barack Obama commuted what was supposed to be a 35-year prison sentence, according to The Hill.

The video seems to emphasize an anti-establishment theme, with Manning specifically indicating the need for someone who will “fix” the system.

“We live in trying times. Times of fear, of suppression, hate,” Manning can be heard saying as images of the August 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, flash across the screen.

“We don’t need more or better leaders, we need someone willing to fight,” Manning says.- READ MORE