FBI agent in Gov. Whitmer kidnap bust accused of attacking wife: report

An FBI agent who worked the controversial investigation into the alleged plot to kill Michigan’s governor was arrested earlier this week for assaulting his wife after the two went to a swingers party, a local report said.

G-Man Richard Trask of Kalamazoo repeatedly slammed his wife’s head into a nightstand and choked her with both hands before she stopped the attack by grabbing his crotch on Sunday, The Detroit News reported, citing a court affidavit.

Trask’s wife’s chest, clothes and hand were covered in blood and she had “severe” bruises on around her neck, the affidavit reportedly said.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask of Kalamazoo, MI accused of beating his girlfriend after they attended a swinger party https://t.co/G2gQDlQNBo — ~VViseguy~ (@MrWiseGuy2U) July 21, 2021

The two had come home after attending an Oshtempo Township hotel event the publication called “a swingers party.” After some drinks, they argued on the way home about how Trask’s wife didn’t enjoy the party, the News stated.

Once home, he allegedly got on top of her in bed and “smashed” her head into the nightstand several times before she tried to grab his beard to get free, the affidavit said. That’s when he allegedly choked her, the News reported.- READ MORE

