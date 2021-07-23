CNN medical analyst ‘disappointed’ by Biden’s COVID town hall: He ‘led people astray’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said she was “disappointed” by President Joe Biden’s performance in a Wednesday town hall when it came to his answers on questions concerning the coronavirus and vaccines.

Discussing the CNN town hall with a panel immediately following the event, Wen felt Biden wasn’t “meeting the realities of what’s happening on the ground” concerning the virus, that some of his answers to questions were “irresponsible,” and that he “led people astray” when he claimed vaccinated people were “well-protected” against the Delta variant of the virus.

“I was actually disappointed by President Biden’s … answers tonight because I actually thought that he was answering questions as if it were a month ago,” Wen said after host Anderson Cooper pointed out that some of Biden’s answers were “factually wrong.”

“He’s not really meeting the realities of what’s happening on the ground,” she said before describing the escalation of cases across the country caused by the delta variant.

Wen claimed that experts didn’t yet have answers to many questions surrounding vaccines and the Delta variant, such as to what degree a vaccinated person is protected from mild illness, and how contagious they potentially could still be to other people if they were carrying the virus. “I actually thought was irresponsible,” she added.- READ MORE

