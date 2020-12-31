Salon owner accuses Oregon governor of retaliating for resisting lockdown orders: ‘She terrorized my family’

An Oregon salon owner who opened her business in defiance of the state’s lockdown orders accused Gov. Kate Brown of “retaliating” against her family in a $100,000 lawsuit, which details the damages she sustained due to extended closures and exorbitant fines issued against her.

Glamour Salon owner Lindsey Graham reopened her salon in May and received a fine of $14,000 from the state. Graham claimed that Brown began to personally “terrorize” her family, and threatened to place her children under the care of Child Protective Services to “intimidate” her into closing her salon doors.

“As soon as I tried to open my doors against the governor’s mandate back in May, she came at me with the full weight of the state,” Graham told “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday.

“She terrorized myself, she terrorized my stylists, and she terrorized my family. She took every government agency she could, and she put her full weight into intimidating me into closing, including sending Child Protective Services to my home and threatening the removal of my children.”

Three days after publically opening her salon, Child Protective Services showed up at Graham’s home and “interviewed my children without my presence,” she explained.

They “opened a full-blown case against me which was completely bogus and unwarranted, and it didn’t come until I shot back at them with a threat of the lawsuit,” that they backed down, Graham said. – READ MORE

