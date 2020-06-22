Black Preacher to CHAZ BLM Protesters: ‘Planned Parenthood #1 Killer of Black Population’ (VIDEO)

A black preacher confronted Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters inside the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle Wednesday, shouting that it is not police but Planned Parenthood that is the number one killer of the black community.

Video emerged of Edmee Chavannes shouting to the BLM demonstrators in the area that has been overtaken by rioters in the city.

Inside CHAZ Territory with @TPUSA, This Preacher exposes the HYPOCRISY of Black Lives Matter ⠀

⠀

If Black Lives Mattered to them, why aren’t they outside of a Planned Parenthood? pic.twitter.com/RG8nT8hfPv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020

Benny Johnson, chief creative officer of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), and Colton Duncan, a producer at the conservative organization, tweeted the video of Chavannes – READ MORE

