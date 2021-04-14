Lobbyist for Dictator Accused of Cannibalism in Line for Key Biden Administration Post

A lobbyist who once represented the brutal regime in Equatorial Guinea whose dictator, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has been accused of eating his political rivals, is in line for a position in the Biden administration’s State Department.

Amos Hochstein is being considered to lead the administration’s efforts to cut off the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project near and dear to Vladimir Putin’s heart, that would connect Germany and Russia. The U.S. has been opposed to the project from the start but so far, Biden has done little to stop it.

Hochstein used to work for Cassidy and Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm. His portfolio included representing Obiang before the U.S. government.

Washington Free Beacon:

Equatorial Guinea regularly sees the detention of journalists and violent torture from police forces, placing the country among the least free places in the world, according to the human rights nonprofit Freedom House. Obiang’s agents have been accused of urinating on and maiming prisoners. Obiang himself has been alleged to cannibalize his political enemies. As a vice president at Cassidy, Hochstein led the lobbying firm’s work with the Obiang government for a time. According to Steve Coll’s 2012 book Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power, Cassidy entered into a contract with the regime after a failed coup attempt, seeing an opportunity to let the regime “break out of Washington’s punishment box” for African dictators..

Indeed, Hochstein fit right into the Obama administration. He said that Obiang “has taken some serious steps that are moving the country in the right direction” and that his work helped “move the ball forward on human rights” in the country.- READ MORE

