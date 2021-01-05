Fauci On If U.S. Will Have California-Style Lockdowns Under Biden: ‘That’s Not Out Of The Question’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, refused to rule out on Sunday the possibility that certain areas in the U.S. may enter California-style lockdowns under a Biden administration.

(…)

“Yeah. Well, I hope we don’t have to do the lockdown because of the — we all know, Chuck, how much Covid-19 fatigue there is of people just really being worn down with this,” Fauci responded. “But we certainly need to enhance and make more uniform our public health measures. President-elect Biden has called for 100 days of everybody wearing a mask uniformly throughout the country. That’s really a good start.”

“The idea about locking down is something that you might have to do, but you want to avoid,” Fauci continued. “In certain areas of the country, such as in California, which is really being stressed with regard to the hospital beds and the personnel who are really getting exhausted with the number of cases that are coming in, you may have to have, and they already have decided, on some form of lockdown in specific areas of the state or specific regions of the country. So that’s not out of the question. We hope we don’t have to do it countrywide, because we feel that if you adhere to the public health measures, you can turn things around short of a uniform lockdown.”- READ MORE

