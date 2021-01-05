Democratic congresswoman to vote on House floor 6 days after announcing positive coronavirus test

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., said she intends to vote on the House floor on Sunday, despite announcing six days ago that she tested positive for coronavirus, as Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hunts for every vote she can get in her push to reprise her role as House speaker.

Moore announced on Dec. 28 that she had tested positive for coronavirus, though she did not specify which day she tested positive. She has not yet said if she has tested negative for COVID-19. Fox News’ inquiry to Moore’s office was not immediately returned.

“Thank you all for the well wishes,” Moore wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “I am feeling good! My quarantine is over and I am medically cleared to travel and work on behalf of Wisconsin’s Fourth Congressional District.”

Meanwhile, three other members of Congress will be allowed to vote on Sunday via “special arrangements” because they are still in their quarantine windows despite testing negative for the virus, Politico’s Heather Caygle and Melanie Zanona reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has detailed two acceptable quarantine periods, although it noted that the previously established 14-day quarantine is the best way to reduce the risk of virus spread. Officials said quarantine can now end after 10 days without a COVID-19 test if the person reports no symptoms, or after seven days with a negative test result if the person reports no symptoms. – READ MORE

