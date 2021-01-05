Pentagon Orders Aircraft Carrier Nimitz, On Its Way Home, To Turn Around Following Iranian Threats

The Department of Defense said late on Sunday that it has ordered the USS Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft, to turn around following new threats and actions from Iran, which comes just several days after the carrier was ordered to return home after providing cover for U.S. forces that were returning home from the Middle East.

“The acting secretary of the defense, Christopher C. Miller, abruptly reversed his previous order to redeploy the Nimitz, which he had done over the objections of his top military advisers,” The New York Times reported. “The military had for weeks been engaged in a muscle-flexing strategy aimed at deterring Iran from attacking American personnel in the Persian Gulf.”

“Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment,” Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said in a statement. “The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America.”

The announcement comes after top Iranian officials suggested following the new year that the Islamic Republic of Iran may seek to assassinate President Donald Trump in retaliation for last year’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.- READ MORE

