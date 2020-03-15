Fauci: Hundreds of Thousands Could Die If We Don’t Take Coronavirus Seriously

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that the United States could see hundreds of thousands of fatalities if we do not stop the community spread in the coronavirus outbreak.

Anchor Brianna Keilar asked, “There have been estimates of hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. who could die or, in the worst-case scenario, millions. Can you tell the American people that that is possible?”

(…)

Keilar asked, “Are you thinking that hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from this?”

Fauci said, “I say that, and it sometimes gets taken out of context. We have to be realistic and honest. Yes, it is possible. Our job, our challenge, is to try and make that not happen. But to think, if we go about our daily lives and not worry about anything, that it’s not going to happen, it could happen, and it could be worse. To me, that’s a real impetus to take very seriously the kind of things. I might make a point that people sometimes think that you’re overreacting. I like it when people are thinking I’m overreacting because that means we’re doing it just right.” – READ MORE

