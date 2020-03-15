CNN’s Brian Stelter tries to lecture Surgeon General on how to do his job, and it does not go over well

Share:

Surgeon General Jerome Adams scolded the media during a White House press conference on Saturday for politicizing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“Straight talk from the nation’s doctor: We really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people,” Adams said. “No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger-pointing.”

“Does anyone else find it ironic that @brianstelter, instead of using his platform to provide critical information that could support the health and safety of the public, is complaining that the Surgeon General is tone policing the media?” one person responded.

“Uh, the Surgeon General has been spending his time educating the public about how to protect each other – he did so today & on TV & across the country. Him taking ten secs to call out the exact thing you’re trying to pull here doesn’t change that, Brian,” another person responded. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.