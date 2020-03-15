CNN’s Brian Stelter tries to lecture Surgeon General on how to do his job, and it does not go over well

Surgeon General Jerome Adams scolded the media during a White House press conference on Saturday for politicizing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“Straight talk from the nation’s doctor: We really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people,” Adams said. “No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger-pointing.”

Surgeon General Jerome Adams used the word “need” while talking to the WH press corps. So I will too. He needs to spend his time educating the public about how to protect each other, not lecturing the press about what’s newsworthy. https://t.co/1beTbBHZPW pic.twitter.com/VXFYkD19H9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 15, 2020

“Does anyone else find it ironic that @brianstelter, instead of using his platform to provide critical information that could support the health and safety of the public, is complaining that the Surgeon General is tone policing the media?” one person responded.

“Uh, the Surgeon General has been spending his time educating the public about how to protect each other – he did so today & on TV & across the country. Him taking ten secs to call out the exact thing you’re trying to pull here doesn’t change that, Brian,” another person responded. – READ MORE

