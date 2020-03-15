Trump Considering Pardon for Michael Flynn

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was “strongly considering” a full pardon for former top aide Michael Flynn, reviving an old controversy even as the country struggled to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

That announcement came amid a flurry of tweets both defending the president’s handling of the pandemic and attacking political foes past and present.

“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has lost the records of General Michael Flynn,” Trump tweeted, citing an unspecified report.

“How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --