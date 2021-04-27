Fauci Flip-Flops Again: Outdoor COVID Infection Risk Is “Miniscule”

For many months now, Dr. Anthony Fauci has advocated that people remain masked outdoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“When you are indoors, make sure you have a mask. When you’re outdoors, keep the mask on,” he said back in August, though he acknowledged that being outdoors was significantly safer than being indoors.

Now, Fauci is saying that he believes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide updated guidance on wearing face masks outdoors, and says it’s “common sense” to reconsider the guidance.

I call it science, but I’ll take it.

Fauci also concedes that the risk of contracting COVID-19 while engaged in outdoor activities is “minuscule.”

“What I believe you’re going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon, is updated guidelines from the CDC,” Fauci said on ABC’s This Week.

“The CDC is a science-based organization. They don’t want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data and the data backs it up.”- READ MORE

