Democrat Portland Mayor ‘Done’ With ‘Anarchist Mob,’ Begs Public To Help ‘Unmask’ Rioters

In an address late Friday, Democrat Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler extended a city-wide state of emergency and begged for Portland residents to assist law enforcement in “unmasking” and identifying members of the “self-described anarchist mob” that have rioted through the city nearly every night since last May.

Portland police declared a riot in the city just hours later, as rioters caused a wave of destruction across the city’s northwest side, Fox News reported, with two “anarchist” protesters arrested in the continued unrest.

“The Portland Police Bureau said the planned protest that had been billed as an ‘autonomous demonstration,’” Fox News said. “It started around 9 p.m. PT with around 75 protesters dressed all in black who started vandalizing property around 15 minutes after they began marching from a park near the city’s downtown.”

Wheeler declared a state of emergency in the city early last week, ahead of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, concerned that a “not guilty” verdict might set off a wave of destruction. Chauvin was ultimately found guilty of killing George Floyd. READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --