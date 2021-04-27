Poll: Young Americans Trust Facebook Less Than Police and the Supreme Court

A poll released Friday by Harvard’s Institute of Politics found that Facebook was the least trusted institution among young Americans.

The poll asked 2,500 people aged 18-29 how often they trusted major institutions to “do the right thing.” Only 19 percent of respondents said they trusted Facebook to do the right thing all or most of the time, and 21 percent said the same about Twitter. Only Wall Street scored as poorly as the social media sites.

Other institutions polled surprisingly well. Nearly half of respondents said they trusted the U.S. military to do the right thing “all or most of the time,” while 47 percent said the same of the Supreme Court. Forty-five percent of young people said they trusted the police to do the right thing all or most of the time.

Young Americans’ trust in the Supreme Court and the police cuts against typical media portrayals of the political climate. Efforts to pack the Court or abolish the police are generally presented as popular among young voters. According to the poll, only 22 percent of young people trust the media to do the right thing all or most of the time. – READ MORE

