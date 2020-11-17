Fauci Claims It Would ‘Be Better if We Could Start Working’ With the Biden-Harris Team (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sharing his thoughts regarding the transition to a Biden-Harris administration and what it means for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Jake Tapper asked Fauci how problematic it is for efforts to combat the coronavirus if public health officials are not able to communicate with the Biden-Harris team.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s almost like passing a baton in a race” with regards to a transition to a Biden-Harris team on public health issues.

"It would be better if we could start working with them."

— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 15, 2020

“As you know, I’ve been through multiple transitions now, having served six presidents for 36 years and it’s very clear that that transition process that we go through … is really important in a smooth handing over of the information as well as it’s almost like passing the baton in a race,” Fauci said.

He added, “You don’t want to stop and then give it to somebody, you want to just essentially keep going.” – READ MORE

