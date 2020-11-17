Trump says no new lockdowns ‘under this administration,’ ‘only time will tell’ who’s in charge come January

As President Trump provided promising updates regarding a coronavirus vaccine, he vowed no new lockdowns under “this administration,” but added only “time will tell” who would be in charge come January.

He said in a news briefing that a coronavirus vaccine would be available to everyone by April, except possibly New York. “We won’t be delivering to New York until we have authorization to do so. It pains me to say that. Governor Cuomo will have to let me know when he’s ready for it.”

Cuomo announced in late September that New York would form its own task force to independently review the coronavirus vaccine once it was approved by the FDA.

“I will not go– this administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the, the uh, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell…” Trump continued, offering what some took as coming close to admitting he may not be able to pull off a second term. The president avoided mentioning his opponent Joe Biden by name.

Fox News has called the presidential race for President-elect Joe Biden, but Trump’s team has filed lawsuits in bulk in swing states, alleging potential mass voter fraud and procedural violations in the count. The Trump campaign alleges that Republican observers have been shut out of vote counting rooms in some states.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --