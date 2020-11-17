Potential Biden Cabinet Pick a Frequent Guest on Chinese Propaganda Outlets

Jeffrey Sachs, an economist and potential progressive pick for a cabinet position under a Joe Biden administration, appeared on Chinese propaganda outlets throughout the 2020 campaign to blast U.S. foreign policy as an “unholy crusade against China.”

Sachs, a Columbia University economist, contributed to scathing articles in the Global Times, China Daily, and other regime mouthpieces and has done media hits on state-owned outlets such as the China Global Television Network (CGTN). Sachs has maintained a long relationship with the Chinese government and business elite, which can be traced back to at least the early 2000s.

Over the last few months, Sachs has criticized new U.S. restrictions on Huawei as undue “punitive measures” and condemned sanctions implemented after Beijing’s Hong Kong crackdown. The academic has also lavished praise on China for its economic development programs, including the controversial Belt and Road Initiative, which critics fear is trapping developing countries in crippling debt. He accused President Donald Trump of “trying to incite a new cold war against China” in comments published in the Global Times in May.

Originally an economist who made a name for himself in the field of development economics, Sachs has made frequent appearances on mainstream U.S. media networks such as CNN and MSNBC, earning him a following among progressives. His name has been floated as a potential cabinet member in a Biden White House. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --