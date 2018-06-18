Nearly 220 Texas School Districts Allow School Staff to be Armed

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that the exact number of school districts allowing armed staff sits at 217.

At the beginning of February there were just over 170 Texas districts allowing armed staff, but that number grew as district after district responded to Parkland and other school shootings by changing policies to allow staff to defend their students.

The 217 school districts that allow armed staff represent 21 percent of Texas’s 1,023 independent school districts. That is 21 percent or just over one in five. – READ MORE

