Father of Slain Parkland Student Explodes on Deputy After Release of Video: ‘He’s a Coward’ (VIDEO)

The father of one of the students killed in the Florida school shooting is irate following the release of video footage showing deputy Scot Peterson’s failure to act while the attack was underway.

During an interview Thursday with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, Andrew Pollack, father of 18-year-old Meadow, who died in the shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February, called Peterson “a coward.”

“I can’t stomach to watch it,” Pollack said of the surveillance clip. “I just heard what was going on, and not only is he an embarrassment to every police officer that puts a uniform on, he’s a coward and he’s also a liar.” – READ MORE

