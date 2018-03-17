Costco offering ‘Military Hour’ with freebies for vets, active-duty military

More than 100 Costco stores nationwide are honoring veterans and active-duty military members with a ‘Military Hour’ that includes a private early opening, food samples and freebies.

The event is taking place at 117 Costco locations around the country on Saturday, March 24.

Participating stores will open one hour early for military members and their families and stores will provide snacks, free samples and product demos. – READ MORE

