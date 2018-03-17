True Pundit

Sports

Kaepernick’s Former Teammate Says Anthem Protests Have Hurt His Chances of Signing with New Team

Posted on by
Share:

Former 49ers safety Eric Reid was the first player to join Colin Kaepernick, by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem. However, three days into free agency, Reid was not among the first wave of high-priced free agents to get signed by NFL teams.

And Reid thinks the anthem protests are the reason why.

On Thursday, the five-year NFL vet took to Twitter to speak out against any NFL owners who might have taken him off their lists, because of his anthem protests – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kaepernick's Former Teammate Says Anthem Protests Have Hurt His Chances of Signing with New Team | Breitbart
Kaepernick's Former Teammate Says Anthem Protests Have Hurt His Chances of Signing with New Team | Breitbart

Former 49ers safety Eric Reid was the first player to join Colin Kaepernick, by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem. However, three days into free agency, Reid was not among the first wave of high-priced free agents to get signed by NFL teams.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: