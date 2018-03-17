Sports
Kaepernick’s Former Teammate Says Anthem Protests Have Hurt His Chances of Signing with New Team
Former 49ers safety Eric Reid was the first player to join Colin Kaepernick, by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem. However, three days into free agency, Reid was not among the first wave of high-priced free agents to get signed by NFL teams.
And Reid thinks the anthem protests are the reason why.
The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I’ve protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous. If you think is, then your mindset is part of the problem too.
— Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 15, 2018
GMs aren’t the hold up broski. It’s ownership. People who know football know who can play. People who know me, know my character. https://t.co/M9ULziZg5V
— Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 16, 2018
On Thursday, the five-year NFL vet took to Twitter to speak out against any NFL owners who might have taken him off their lists, because of his anthem protests – READ MORE
