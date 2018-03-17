Parkland Survivor Unleashes Devastating Blow to Whoopi Goldberg and Her ‘False Narrative’

“No one is pointing fingers at the NRA. This is not about the NRA,” she said, prompting a heated debate pitting Goldberg and the rest of the panel against lone conservative co-host Meghan McCain, who sided with pro-Second Amendment students like Parkland’s Kyle Kashuv, according to NewsBusters.

Kashuv, who has been making the rounds in the media as well as on Capitol Hill to push for reasonable solutions to prevent school shootings that don’t involve gun control, responded by calling out Goldberg for pushing the “false narrative” that the walkout protests weren’t political and had nothing to do with the NRA.

I am pretty excited that @WhoopiGoldberg knows who I am, but even more excited that American Patriot @MeghanMcCain doesn’t let her push a false narrative about me. https://t.co/KNJtGLNEv9 But hey, the GREAT Whoopi knows my name!!!!! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 15, 2018

He then lowered the boom on her, insinuating that she must have been “living under a rock” for the past month if she wasn’t aware that the NRA had been vilified by the anti-gun students and media following the shooting.

.@WhoopiGoldberg you said on @TheView “No one is pointing fingers at the NRA. This is not about the @NRA,” I guess you have been living under a rock? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 15, 2018

But Kashuv wasn’t done yet.

He hit back at Goldberg’s assertion that the students were marching in protest because “no one is doing anything” to stop school shootings, noting that the people who are accused of having “blood” on their hands are the ones who are actually working to find solutions, like Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.

.@WhoopiGoldberg “Kids are marching outside because they feel like they are being cut down and no one is doing anything,” Funny how the people doing something are the ones they said have “blood on” their hands. For example, @marcorubio — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 15, 2018

It’s no shock that a majority of the co-hosts on “The View” stand with the anti-gun students, and it is equally unsurprising that they would seek to provide cover for them in the media, as their vehement opposition to the NRA and Second Amendment hasn’t been playing as well with middle America as it does with the liberal coastal elitists. – READ MORE

