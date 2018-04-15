Haley Takes Shot at Obama: When Trump Draws a ‘Red Line,’ He Enforces It (VIDEO)

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley took a veiled shot at the Obama administration during remarks Saturday about U.S. airstrikes against Syria, saying when President Donald Trump draws a “red line,” he enforces it.

In coordination with Britain and France, Trump ordered air strikes against Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons infrastructure Friday night. Trump, who previously warned of a “big price to pay” for last week’s chemical attack in Douma, said the air strike was meant to deter the spread and use of chemical weapons.

“I spoke to the president this morning, and he said if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council. “When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1