Assaults on ICE, Border Patrol surge as illegal immigrants get more violent

Assaults on ICE agents reached a decade high in 2017, and assaults on Border Patrol agents have also surged in recent years, according to new government numbers that seem to back up agents’ claims that illegal immigrants are increasingly looking to fight rather than flee.

The new numbers, reported by Homeland Security’s inspector general, could even be underselling the problem, investigators said, because the government doesn’t do a good job of tracking incidents, and agents and officers don’t always report them properly.

But the report does signal renewed danger particularly on the southwest border, where agents say a surge in illegal immigration in recent years generally correlates with growing violence.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, often refuse to bring charges or win cases against the perpetrators, the audit found.

At the border, the most frequent method of attack was projectiles — usually large rocks — which accounted for half of assaults. But bombs, clubs, knives, guns and even laser pointers to blind agents have all been used.

Most of the injuries were minor and didn’t require treatment, the audit found. – READ MORE

Burning Man may be a place to lose your inhibitions, but, it turns out, it’s not a place to escape the monotonous drone of progressive politics: Burners have reportedly wheeled in a “giant cage” as part of a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the technology companies that enable ICE investigations.

“Mijente, an advocacy group for Latinx and Chicanx organizing, brought a giant cage on wheels to the festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, with the intent to bring the contract to the attention of tech workers in attendance,” the Hill reports.

Mijente’s claims echo those made in an open letter to Amazon from around a hundred of its employees, issued in June: that Amazon Web Services is lending its facial recognition software, Rekognition, to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the purpose of identifying and capturing illegal immigrants, and that Amazon is providing “digital infrastructure services” to Palantir, a data analytics company that assists ICE’s in keeping track of detentions and deportations. – READ MORE