‘Fascist Liberals’: Comedian Bill Burr Smacks Leftist Gender Ideology Pushed On Children (VIDEO)

Politically incorrect comedian Bill Burr slammed “fascist liberals” for pushing their “gender neutral” ideology onto the rest of us on a recent episode of the “Your Mom’s House” podcast. The new father rejected the notion of raising his baby girl as anything other than female and lamented the “small minority” of fascist leftists who attempt to dictate our speech and shame those who, like himself, who don’t fall in line.

In a tongue in cheek segment, the hosts of the show, married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, asked Burr if was going to “force” his daughter to be a girl.

“Are you raising your child in the gender binary?” asked Pazsitzky.

“I would never do that to my kid,” answered Burr. “This kid has like a developing brain, I’m gonna dump my own constitution of s*** on them? That is like adult stuff and you should allow kids to be kids. Can they have a f***ing childhood? … I would never have some political agenda.” – READ MORE

