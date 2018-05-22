Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Threatens Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell for ‘Enabling’ Trump

John Brennan, President Obama’s Former Cia Director, Again Used His Verified Twitter Account Saturday To Lash Out At President Trump, This Time By Threatening House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-wi) And Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell (R-ky).

"Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy," Brennan's ominous tweet read.

Senator McConnell & Speaker Ryan: If Mr. Trump continues along this disastrous path, you will bear major responsibility for the harm done to our democracy. You do a great disservice to our Nation & the Republican Party if you continue to enable Mr. Trump’s self-serving actions. https://t.co/uAhgL6wfIC — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 20, 2018

Brennan did not explain what “major responsibility” Ryan and McConnell will “bear,” but as America’s former chief spy, Brennan probably has all kinds of Deep State ties, methods, and contacts at his disposal.

Brennan’s threat was in response to President Trump’s ordering the Justice Department to look into the Obama administration’s spying on his 2016 presidential campaign, an unprecedented act that a number of anti-Trump outlets, like the Washington Post and New York Times, have confirmed. – READ MORE

