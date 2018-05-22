Al Gore Tells Graduates Trump Presidency Should Be ‘Terminated For Ethical Reasons’ (VIDEO)

Twenty minutes into his 22-minute speech, Gore just couldn’t help himself.

“And I get it,” he told the packed crowd of 7,500. “There are — I know — a great many supporters of President Trump,” Gore said as whoops and cheers from the supporters rained down. “I do understand that. As one of his supporters put it on television, he said, ‘The way I look at it, Donald Trump is chemotherapy for America.’

“Well,” Gore said with his turtlish smile, “in medicine and science, some experiments are terminated early for ethical reasons.” That statement brought bigger cheers from the 20somethings. – READ MORE

