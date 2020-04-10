Another Doctor Reports Dramatic Improvement In COVID-19 Patients Using Trump-Touted Treatment

As pro-establishment mouthpieces downplay the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 as “anecdotal” with “little evidence that the treatment is effective,” yet another doctor treating has claimed dramatic improvement in coronavirus patients within hours of taking the anti-malaria drug in combination with two other medications.

Los Angeles doctor Anthony Cardillo says he’s seen very promising results when the Trump-touted drug is combined with zinc for severely-ill coronavirus patients.

“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” Cardillo told Eyewitness News, adding “So clinically I am seeing a resolution.”

Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, says that the drug must be used in conjunction with Zinc, as the hdroxycholoroquine opens a ‘channel’ for the mineral to enter cells and prevent the virus from replicating. – READ MORE

