African migrants illegally enter US then swiftly disperse to 16 cities across America

About 300 Congolese and Angolan citizens who crossed the border on June 4 near the south-central Texas towns of Eagle Pass and Del Rio have since been bussed to various cities across the U.S., according to the Washington Examiner.

After the migrants crossed the Rio Grande, they surrendered to Border Patrol agents and claimed political asylum. However, the agency did not place the migrants in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a standard procedure of immigrant detainment at the border.

If anyone is curious where the Congolese migrants ended up, here is information the city provided me by total families. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/OeBRGT0ifa — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 12, 2019

More from the Examiner:

Instead, it released families onto the streets of Eagle Pass and Del Rio, according to two government and nongovernment officials with first-hand knowledge of the matter. The African migrants then bought bus tickets to either San Antonio or Austin, according to San Antonio Interim Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger. “If — a family, the sponsor — it’s been 24-48 hours and they can’t buy the ticket, then we’ll buy it,” Elizabeth Nemeth, executive director of Catholic Charities’ west side center, told the Washington Examiner Thursday. For a family of five to seven looking to travel by bus to New York, it will cost $2,000, she said.

The majority of the migrants traveled to Portland, Maine, where there is a growing community of African migrants, while others went to Boston, Chicago, New York City, among a dozen other cities.