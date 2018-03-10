Family of Sutherland Church Massacre Victims Move to Hold Feds Accountable for Shooting

Survivors of the 2017 Texas church massacre filed a claim against the U.S. government over the military’s failure to report gunman Devin Kelley’s criminal history.

The survivors who filed the claim are the six children of Dennis and Sara Johnson, who Kelley murdered in the 2017 mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to The Washington Post.

The Johnson’s surviving children allege the U.S. Air Force’s failure to report Kelley’s history of crime and mental instability directly contributed to the mass shooting since, had Kelley been reported, he would not have been able to purchase firearms.

They filed the claim against the Air Force and the Department of Defense.

The Air Force court-martialed and discharged Kelley in 2014 for physically assaulting his wife and son. He spent a year in military prison for the crimes.

Kelley’s crimes qualify as a felony and should, therefore, have been reported and entered into the FBI database, said Attorney Rob Ammons, who began representing some of the survivors in a wrongful death claim against the federal government in 2017. – READ MORE

