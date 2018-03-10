Voodoo MSM: Wacky New York Times Exec. Editor Carries Obama Doll in Purse to Ward off Trump’s MAGA

Often you find the best gems at the bottom of a story, especially when kooky liberals like Jill Abramson pen an editorial.

Abramson is the Times’ executive editor, or second in charge of the news content.

For the Guardian, Abramson wrote, “It’s easy to look at what’s happening in Washington, DC, and despair. That’s why I carry a little plastic Obama doll in my purse. I pull him out every now and then to remind myself that the United States had a progressive, African-American president until very recently. Some people find this strange, but you have to take comfort where you can find it in Donald Trump’s America.”

Tough break for Abramson, — who famously has a Times-inspired tattoo — that her own paper wouldn’t print her opinion piece.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1