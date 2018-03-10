Politics Security
Voodoo MSM: Wacky New York Times Exec. Editor Carries Obama Doll in Purse to Ward off Trump’s MAGA
Often you find the best gems at the bottom of a story, especially when kooky liberals like Jill Abramson pen an editorial.
Abramson is the Times’ executive editor, or second in charge of the news content.
For the Guardian, Abramson wrote, “It’s easy to look at what’s happening in Washington, DC, and despair. That’s why I carry a little plastic Obama doll in my purse. I pull him out every now and then to remind myself that the United States had a progressive, African-American president until very recently. Some people find this strange, but you have to take comfort where you can find it in Donald Trump’s America.”
Tough break for Abramson, — who famously has a Times-inspired tattoo — that her own paper wouldn’t print her opinion piece.