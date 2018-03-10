Unreal: Crime Infested Baltimore to Spend $200,000 Defending Illegals

Baltimore will begin to use public funds for legal defense of illegal immigrants facing deportation, Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday.

A city spending panel approved $200,000 to pay for attorneys to represent illegal immigrants living in Baltimore who federal immigration authorities have detained, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Half the money will come through a Vera Institute of Justice grant, a New York nonprofit, and the other half will come from the city’s budget.

The combined funding is expected to support immigration appeals for about 40 people.

Pugh described the initiative as a way to help ensure detained Baltimore residents have legal representation, regardless of their immigration status.

The Constitution does not guarantee legal representation for people in civil immigration proceedings, unlike criminal defendants. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1