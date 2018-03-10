True Pundit

Politics

Unreal: Crime Infested Baltimore to Spend $200,000 Defending Illegals

Posted on by
Share:

Baltimore will begin to use public funds for legal defense of illegal immigrants facing deportation, Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday.

A city spending panel approved $200,000 to pay for attorneys to represent illegal immigrants living in Baltimore who federal immigration authorities have detained, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Half the money will come through a Vera Institute of Justice grant, a New York nonprofit, and the other half will come from the city’s budget.

The combined funding is expected to support immigration appeals for about 40 people.

Pugh described the initiative as a way to help ensure detained Baltimore residents have legal representation, regardless of their immigration status.

The Constitution does not guarantee legal representation for people in civil immigration proceedings, unlike criminal defendants. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Unreal: Crime Infested Baltimore to Spend $200,000 Defending Illegals
Unreal: Crime Infested Baltimore to Spend $200,000 Defending Illegals

This is where their priorities lie, apparently.
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: