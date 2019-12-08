Famed Host Jeremy Clarkson Unloads On Greta Thunberg: ‘Mad,’ ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Go Back To School And Shut Up’

Jeremy Clarkson, the famed former host of BBC’s “Top Gear,” slammed far-left climate extremist Greta Thunberg in a new interview this week, calling her “mad,” “dangerous,” and saying that she needs to “shut up and go back to school.”

“She’s mad and she’s dangerous and she’s causing young children sleepless nights with her idiocy,” Clarkson said in an interview this week, according to The Daily Mail. “I think she needs to go back to school and shut up.”

Clarkon’s blistering comments about Thunberg, who is known for making alarmist climate statements in melodramatic fashion, followed his rant about her last week when he described her in an interview with the Independent as “that weird Swede running around making all sorts of ‘we’re going to die’ noises.”

“But rather than having her jumping up and down and waving her arms in the air, you can actually go there and say, ‘Bloody hell, fire! Look at what this climate change has done to this place,’” Clarkson continued. “We simply said, ‘Here’s an example of it.’ What do you want me to do now? Get on my carbon fiber yacht and go and shout at Donald Trump?”

When further asked about Thunberg, Clarkson responded: “She’s a stupid idiot.” – READ MORE