WATCH: Trump Says The Cross Is ‘A Powerful Reminder Of The Meaning Of Christmas’

Continuing his quest to Make America Merry Again, President Trump delivered a powerful message about the birth of Jesus Christ as he addressed the crowd during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

“In 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first National Christmas tree,” President Trump began, as reported by LifeSiteNews. “Later that night, African-American community centers held an outdoor worship service on these grounds, and during that service, the Washington Monument was illuminated with a beautiful cross, a powerful reminder of the meaning of Christmas.”

The president then spoke of the three wise men and how the birth of Christ inspires us all to love one another with open hearts.

"More than two thousand years ago, a brilliant star shown in the east. Wise men traveled far and they came and they stood under the star where they found the Holy Family, in Bethlehem," the president said. "As the Bible tells us, when the wise men had come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary His mother, and fell down and worshipped Him. Christians give thanks that the Son of God came into the world to save humanity. Jesus Christ inspires us to love one another with hearts full of generosity and grace."