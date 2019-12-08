Biden ditches Iowa bus tour for NYC fundraiser

If only Joe Biden had a magic wand.

The former vice president pondered the notion during a recent big city fundraiser, where he explained to his benefactors why he thinks impeachment is bad for business, ABC’s Johnny Verhovek reports.

Biden at an NYC fundraiser tonight on impeachment: “If I could wave a wand, I would rather just flat out beat him.” (Per pooler @ShaneGoldmacher) pic.twitter.com/ZvZkaLmwvh — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) December 4, 2019

“Biden at an NYC fundraiser tonight on impeachment: ‘If I could wave a wand, I would rather just flat out beat him.’ (Per pooler @ShaneGoldmacher)” Verhoveck posted to Twitter Tuesday.

The 2020 correspondent attached quotes from the event.

“The truth of the matter is, if you had your druthers and he hadn’t committed constitutionally impeachable offenses, it would be better to not be having to do this because I have been through two impeachment trial(s). They are difficult. They strain the nation,” Biden said. “If I could wave a wand, I would rather flat out beat him.” – READ MORE