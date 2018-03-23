Famed American Philosopher Calls GOP the ‘Most Dangerous Organization in Human History’

First, Chomsky said climate change and nuclear war, claiming the U.S. “is committed to trying to destroy the climate,” presumably because of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords.

Then he said this:

“It’s kind of an outrageous statement, but it happens to be true, that the Republican Party is the most dangerous organization in human history.”

Chomsky even suggested the GOP is worse than Nazism. He said not even the Nazis were “dedicated to destroying the possibility of organized human life.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1