Famed American Philosopher Calls GOP the ‘Most Dangerous Organization in Human History’
First, Chomsky said climate change and nuclear war, claiming the U.S. “is committed to trying to destroy the climate,” presumably because of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords.
Then he said this:
“It’s kind of an outrageous statement, but it happens to be true, that the Republican Party is the most dangerous organization in human history.”
Chomsky even suggested the GOP is worse than Nazism. He said not even the Nazis were “dedicated to destroying the possibility of organized human life.” – READ MORE
