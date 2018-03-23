Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out on CNN: ‘I’m Really Sorry That This Happened’ (VIDEO)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke on CNN for the first time in person about his company’s latest user data scandal.

Speaking with CNN reporter Laurie Segall, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the company’s most recent user data scandal relating to data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg was notably silent about the data scandal until yesterday when he published a Facebook post addressing the issue that caused the company’s stock value to plummet. “We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” wrote Zuckerberg. “I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

In his interview with CNN, Zuckerberg seemed to echo many of the same talking points, stating at the start of the interview “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m really sorry that this happened. We have a basic responsibility to protect peoples’ data.” The Facebook CEO stated that the company will be “restricting access” that developers have going forward and will alert users to “sketchy apps” that may attempt to steal their data. “That’s definitely that something looking back on this, I regret that we didn’t do at the time and I think we got that wrong and we are committed to getting that right going forward,” Zuckerberg said. – READ MORE

