CNN’s Jeff Zucker: Fox News is ‘really state-run TV’

CNN President Jeff Zucker slammed cable news rival Fox News on Thursday and said the network is “a complete propaganda machine.”

Fox News “is really state-run TV,” Zucker said during the Financial Times “Future of News” conference, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “It is a pure propaganda machine, and I think does incredible disservice to this country.”

Zucker said the network has changed in the wake of founder Roger Ailes’ departure in 2016. Ailes resigned as Fox News’ CEO after facing sexual harassment allegations.

At the event, Zucker acknowledged that Fox News does have strong reporters, but their work is often overshadowed. The CNN president equated Fox News to TASS, a state-run news agency in Russia that has “nothing on them.” – READ MORE

