True Pundit

‘False Story After False Story’–Rep. Jim Jordan Accuses WSJ Of Fake News (VIDEO)

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan accused the Wall Street Journal of fake news Tuesday for claiming the Freedom Caucus is trying to replace Republican leadership in the House.

“It’s completely inaccurate,” Jordan said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The Wall Street Journal published a scathing editorial last week telling Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows to “man up” if the Freedom Caucus was really planning a coup to replace Speaker Paul Ryan. – READ MORE

