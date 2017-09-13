Hillary Identifies With Cersei Lannister — An Incestuous Mass Murderer

FOLLOW US!



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote that she identified with “Game Of Thrones” character Cersei Lannister in her new book “What Happened,” released Tuesday.

“Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count,” Clinton wrote. “They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty’ like the religious zealots in Game of Thrones chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep.”

Lannister is known for her brutal focus on obtaining and keeping power through any means necessary, including dark magic in order to bring her massive bodyguard to life. She also planned the destruction of her enemies and the religious elite in King’s Landing in a last-ditch attempt to avoid prosecution for one of her incestuous relationships. – READ MORE