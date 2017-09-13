Gov’t Watchdog to Dems Who Took Menendez Money: ‘Give It Back or You’re Endorsing Corruption’

A government watchdog group is calling on a number of high-ranking Democratic senators to return campaign cash they received from the super PAC of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez (N.J.), who is now on trial for corruption charges.

Menendez made tens of thousands of dollars in contributions to the campaign committees of Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Tim Kaine (D., Va.), Debbie Stabenow (D., Mich.), Jon Tester (D., Mont.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.), and Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) long after Menendez was indicted on alleged corruption charges, the Washington Free Beacon previously reported.

“The fact that Senators took campaign donations from Menendez’s New Millennium PAC well after Menendez was indicted on a long list of very serious charges amounts to a tacit endorsement of egregious and potentially criminal behavior,” said Matthew Whitaker, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a Washington, D.C.,-based watchdog group. – READ MORE