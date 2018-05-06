Fake News Jake says Trump’s ‘credibility gap’ has become a ‘credibility chasm’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper declared on Friday that President Trump‘s “credibility gap” turned into a “credibility chasm” this week after one of his lawyers contradicted the president’s previous statements about a hush money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

Kicking off his show, Tapper played a clip of Trump speaking at the National Rifle Association Leadership Forum, during which the president railed against the special counsel investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

“That is the latest ammunition being used by the president as he tries to battle various investigations at the end of a week where a presidential credibility gap seemed to become a credibility chasm after the president’s own attorney, Rudy Giuliani, undermined the previous insistence that he knew nothing about fixer Michael Cohen’s payment to a porn star with whom President Trump allegedly had an affair,” Tapper said. – READ MORE

