Trump Fires Up NRA Crowd, ‘Our Liberty is a Gift From Our Creator’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for the National Rifle Association on Friday declaring the organization is engaged in the fight to maintain the God-given right to self-defense, enshrined in the Constitution’s Second Amendment.

“The people in this hall have never taken our freedom for granted, and you have never stopped fighting for our beloved Constitution,” Trump told the attendees at the NRA’s national convention in Dallas, Texas.

The president commended the NRA members for giving their time, voice and vote “to stand strong for those sacred rights given to us by God, including the right to self-defense.”

“All of us here today are united by the same timeless values,” he said. “We believe that our liberty is a gift from our Creator and that no government can ever take it away.” – READ MORE

