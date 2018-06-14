FAKE NEWS: Another Photo of Kid in Cage Sparked Trump Blaming — But There’s More Than Meets the Eye

Another photo of a child in a cage has since sparked criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. However, the photo that was shared was actually from a protest.

The photo, which circulated widely on social media, showed a young boy in a blue shirt with his hands wrapped around the bars of a cage.

This is what happens when a government believes people are “illegal.” Kids in cages. pic.twitter.com/OAnvr9cl3P — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 12, 2018

However, the photo wasn’t from an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center and was actually taken as part of a protest organized by the Brown Berets. – READ MORE

