FAKE NEWS: Another Photo of Kid in Cage Sparked Trump Blaming — But There’s More Than Meets the Eye

Another photo of a child in a cage has since sparked criticism of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. However, the photo that was shared was actually from a protest.

The photo, which circulated widely on social media, showed a young boy in a blue shirt with his hands wrapped around the bars of a cage.

However, the photo wasn’t from an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center and was actually taken as part of a protest organized by the Brown Berets. – READ MORE

