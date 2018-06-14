California ‘three states’ plan OK’d for November ballot

An initiative to divide California into three states has received enough signatures to qualify it for the November ballot, the California secretary of state’s office confirmed Tuesday.

The three-states campaign, dubbed “Cal-3,” submitted more than 600,000 signatures.

Tim Draper, a billionaire Silicon Valley venture capital investor, sponsored the ballot measure to divide America’s most populous state into three jurisdictions, the Mercury News of San Jose, Calif., reported.

— California would be made up of six mainly coastal counties, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

— Northern California would include 40 counties from Santa Cruz to the Oregon border, including San Francisco and Sacramento, the state’s current capital.

— Southern California would comprise 12 counties, including Fresno, Kern, Orange and San Diego counties.

“California government has rotted,” Draper told the Mercury News last month. “We need to empower our population to improve their government.” – READ MORE

