DOJ IG Reveals James Comey Used a Personal Email to Conduct FBI Business

IG found that on numerous occasions, COMEY used a personal GMail account to conduct official FBI business, according to source briefed on the report. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2018

Here’s the section of the report on this: pic.twitter.com/4Q1WM739Ew — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2018

The Washington Post reports that Michael Horowitz found five instances where Comey used a personal account to draft or forward emails on official matters. This development comes amid other portions of the report which state that even though he wasn’t affected by “political bias,” he broke with standard protocol when he oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation. – READ MORE

If all these folks at the FBI from the top down were improperly using personal email to conduct government business, how were they allowed to investigate Hillary Clinton regarding improper use of personal email to conduct government business? https://t.co/rTPemrFF8q #IGReport pic.twitter.com/JtlSfrAdsH — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) June 14, 2018

