DOJ IG Reveals James Comey Used a Personal Email to Conduct FBI Business

The Washington Post reports that Michael Horowitz found five instances where Comey used a personal account to draft or forward emails on official matters. This development comes amid other portions of the report which state that even though he wasn’t affected by “political bias,” he broke with standard protocol when he oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation. – READ MORE

But his emails!

